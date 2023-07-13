PlayStation’s accessibility controller goes on sale in December

PlayStation’s accessibility controller finally has a release date and a price.
July is Disability Pride Month, a celebration of people with disabilities established to mark the anniversary of the passage of the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990. PlayStation seems to be getting in on the celebration with its announcement that its Access controller will be available for preorder on July 21st, with the controller launching officially in the US on December 6th.
The Access controller is deeply customizable, designed to accommodate any player’s specific needs. From Sony’s blog: “You can map buttons to create up to 30 control profiles, adjust stick settings, toggle commands on / off, or disable buttons altogether to stop accidental pressing.”
Access was announced earlier this year as Project Leonardo and represented PlayStation’s first hardware commitment to accessibility. On the software side, multiple first-party PlayStation games like God of War, the Horizon series, and The Last Of Us have been celebrated for their extensive accessibility features. Xbox also has its own accessibility controller, while Nintendo has the officially licensed Hori Flex.
The Access controller can be paired with another Access, a PS5 controller, or up to four additional third-party accessibility accessories and will retail at a suggested price of $89.99.