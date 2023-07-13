The Xbox Series X is on sale for $50 off — an all-time low

It’s not often we see sold-out Amazon Prime Day deals suddenly resurrect from the dead less than a day after the event ended, never mind on a console like the Xbox Series X . That’s why it’s worth jumping on this rare deal while it’s still around. Right now, you can pick up Microsoft’s next-gen console on sale at Dell for $449.99 ($50 off) .

Unlike the smaller Xbox Series S, the Series X features a built-in Blu-ray drive, allowing you to play both physical games and digital titles. It’s equipped with 1TB of storage — twice that of the Series S — and more processing power, which, combined with the console’s support for 120Hz gaming, make it a noticeable step up from Microsoft’s entry-level system. It’s also a great way to tap into one of the best deals in gaming, aka Xbox Game Pass, along with forthcoming exclusives like Starfield, which is set to arrive in the fall.