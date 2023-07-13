Skip to main content
The Xbox Series X is on sale for $50 off — an all-time low

The rare Xbox Series X deal is back after quickly selling out during Amazon Prime Day.

By Sheena Vasani, a writer covering commerce, e-readers, and tech news. She previously wrote about everything from web development to AI at Inside.

The upper part of the Xbox Series X placed against a black background.
Now, if only Starfield could get here a little quicker.
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

It’s not often we see sold-out Amazon Prime Day deals suddenly resurrect from the dead less than a day after the event ended, never mind on a console like the Xbox Series X. That’s why it’s worth jumping on this rare deal while it’s still around. Right now, you can pick up Microsoft’s next-gen console on sale at Dell for $449.99 ($50 off).

Unlike the smaller Xbox Series S, the Series X features a built-in Blu-ray drive, allowing you to play both physical games and digital titles. It’s equipped with 1TB of storage — twice that of the Series S — and more processing power, which, combined with the console’s support for 120Hz gaming, make it a noticeable step up from Microsoft’s entry-level system. It’s also a great way to tap into one of the best deals in gaming, aka Xbox Game Pass, along with forthcoming exclusives like Starfield, which is set to arrive in the fall.

Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance and takes a disc-less approach, the Series X is focused on fast 4K gameplay.

