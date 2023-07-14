Even two days after Amazon Prime Day, there are still some lingering deals sticking around, but here’s one that somehow got slightly better. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 in olive green are on sale for $79.96 ($70 off) at Amazon (with slightly delayed shipping). That about matches the all-time low price of the very capable noise-canceling earbuds. They may not be as fancy as “Pro” models from Samsung or Apple, but they nail the essentials for Bluetooth wireless earbuds, and they sound good. The Buds 2 even have a great feature that much pricier earbuds from the likes of Beats and Bose often omit — wireless charging.
If olive green isn’t your jam, the graphite and lavender colors are also available at Amazon for $10 more — still a very respectable asking price.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 have a stylish, low-profile design, and the earbuds are incredibly comfortable to wear even for long amounts of time. The earbuds feature active noise cancellation, pleasing sound quality, and wireless charging.
The Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 2 instant film printer is selling for $89.95 ($10 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. I can tell you from experience there’s no easier way to be the life of the party than with some packs of Fujifilm Instax because even in the year 2023, people love seeing small printed photos of themselves that they can hold. But with the Link 2, instead of using an Instax camera, you get to print the credit card-size film photos directly from your phone. Sure, this takes away some of the charm of not knowing what the photo looks like until it develops, but there’s nothing wrong with cheating just a tiny bit. It’s still a fun and engaging social experience.
Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 2
The Instax Mini Link 2 suffers from a little bit of feature overload, but it produces great quality prints with the retro appeal of true instant film.
If you’re spending lots of quality time indoors this summer because it’s just too dang hot, you can get a very affordable streaming device upgrade. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is on sale at Amazon for $34 (about $16 off) or $34.99 at Best Buy. It’s a dead-simple, easy-to-use streamer that supports Dolby Vision HDR, 4K resolution (as the name implies), and speedy performance for such a low cost. Roku sticks are especially good for folks who are still getting used to the cord-cutting life, as its setup process guides you through a “channel lineup” that essentially sets up apps for you based on what you like.
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K maintains its simple interface that puts your apps front and center and adds support for Dolby Vision HDR.
More deals for your Prime Day hangover:
- The iconic tabletop game Catan is on sale for just $29.24 (about $20 off) at Amazon. The base version of the trading and building game is always a great time for up to four players — at least until your sister hordes all the sheep just to get back at you for that tiny little double-cross that really wasn’t all that bad.
- Need a great gaming mouse on a modest budget? The Logitech G502X is the wired counterpart to our most recommended wireless mouse, and the white version is selling for just $59.99 ($20 off) at Amazon. It’s got nine buttons, an optical sensor that tracks at up to 25,000 DPI, and a dual-mode scroll wheel, all weighing in at just 89 grams.
- The Tile Slim tracker for your wallet is on a one-day deal from Best Buy for $24.99 ($10 off). This one may be reliant on in-store inventory at your local Best Buy, but it’s worth seeking out if you ever worry about misplacing your wallet, purse, or handbag.
- The Coway Airmega 200M Air Purifier is still on its Prime Day deal of $149.99 ($80 off) at Amazon — exclusively for Prime members. It’s very helpful to have one of these in your main living area or workspace, especially if you deal with seasonal allergies or lower air quality from pollutants like wildfire smoke.
- Anker’s 737 PowerCore 24K power bank is on sale for $99.99 ($60 off) when you use either checkout code FTSCUAZ26 at Newegg or WS24128960 direct from Anker. The PowerCore 24K packs — as you might guess from its name — 24,000mAh of portable charging, with an easy-to-read display to show remaining levels and charge outputs for up to three devices.
- There are various discounts on Sony mirrorless cameras and lenses going on through July 16th. A notable one is a $100 savings on the Sony A7 IV full-frame camera at B&H Photo and Adorama (dropping its price to $2,398 for the body). This is one of the cameras I use personally, and it’s a great jack-of-all-trades for photo and video, with a 33-megapixel sensor offering ample resolution without feeling like overkill and Sony’s excellent real-time tracking autofocus.