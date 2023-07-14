Even two days after Amazon Prime Day, there are still some lingering deals sticking around, but here’s one that somehow got slightly better. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 in olive green are on sale for $79.96 ($70 off) at Amazon (with slightly delayed shipping). That about matches the all-time low price of the very capable noise-canceling earbuds. They may not be as fancy as “Pro” models from Samsung or Apple, but they nail the essentials for Bluetooth wireless earbuds, and they sound good. The Buds 2 even have a great feature that much pricier earbuds from the likes of Beats and Bose often omit — wireless charging.

If olive green isn’t your jam, the graphite and lavender colors are also available at Amazon for $10 more — still a very respectable asking price.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 2 instant film printer is selling for $89.95 ($10 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. I can tell you from experience there’s no easier way to be the life of the party than with some packs of Fujifilm Instax because even in the year 2023, people love seeing small printed photos of themselves that they can hold. But with the Link 2, instead of using an Instax camera, you get to print the credit card-size film photos directly from your phone. Sure, this takes away some of the charm of not knowing what the photo looks like until it develops, but there’s nothing wrong with cheating just a tiny bit. It’s still a fun and engaging social experience.

If you’re spending lots of quality time indoors this summer because it’s just too dang hot, you can get a very affordable streaming device upgrade. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is on sale at Amazon for $34 (about $16 off) or $34.99 at Best Buy. It’s a dead-simple, easy-to-use streamer that supports Dolby Vision HDR, 4K resolution (as the name implies), and speedy performance for such a low cost. Roku sticks are especially good for folks who are still getting used to the cord-cutting life, as its setup process guides you through a “channel lineup” that essentially sets up apps for you based on what you like.

