Studio Ghibli’s mysterious new film will be out in North America later this year

The mysterious new film from legendary animation studio Studio Ghibli and filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki will be titled The Boy and the Heron in North America, according to an announcement from distributor GKIDS. The movie came out on Friday in Japan under the title Kimitachi wa Do Ikiruka (translated as How Do You Live?), but GKIDS is only saying that it will be out in theaters “later this year.”

Ahead of the film’s release, Studio Ghibli only shared the Japanese title and a couple of images of some kind of bird-like creature — there hasn’t even been a trailer — so there are a lot of unknowns about what the film might actually be about. That was an intentional strategy.

“A poster and a title — that’s all we got when we were children,” Studio Ghibli co-founder and president Toshio Suzuki said to Japanese broadcaster NHK, according to The Japan Times. “I enjoyed trying to imagine what a movie was about, and I wanted to bring that feeling back.”

It sounds like GKIDS plans to follow suit; the distributor said that it “will not release any further details or marketing materials at this time.” Now that the film has been released in Japan, however, the premise will probably start trickling out. Hopefully we don’t have to wait too much longer for the movie to come to other countries so we can see it for ourselves.