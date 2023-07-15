The Beats Studio Buds Plus are still available at an all-time low

Technically, Amazon Prime Day ended a couple of days ago, but it appears Amazon and other retailers didn’t get the memo. Quite a few of the best deals are still kicking around, including one on the Beats Studio Buds Plus that’s available to Prime members and non-Prime members alike. Right now, you buy the terrific wireless earbuds at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target for just shy of $150 ($20 off).

In addition to a unique translucent option, the Studio Buds Plus offer better sound and noise cancellation than their predecessor, the Beats Studio Buds. They also offer longer battery life and are designed to be platform-agnostic, so you can use Android features like Fast Pair. Of course, as Beats is an Apple-owned company, they can take advantage of iOS features, too, making them a great pair of earbuds if you’re someone who owns both Android and Apple devices. Just be aware that the Android support comes at the expense of a few iOS capabilities, such as personalized spatial audio.

Smartwatches like the Apple Watch Series 8 may be popular, but they’re also overkill if all you really need is a fitness tracker that can keep tabs on the basics. Instead, a more appropriate fitness tracker might be something like the Fitbit Inspire 3, which is available for $79.95 ($20 off) at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Target.

Despite its low price, the entry-level wearable offers some impressive perks, including a color OLED display. Along with the standard set of health and fitness features, it also boasts advanced sleep tracking and stress management capabilities. Combine that with 10 days of battery life, and it’s easy to see why this is our favorite budget-friendly Fitbit. It offers everything you might need in a basic tracker, provided you don’t require bells and whistles like built-in GPS and support for digital assistants like Alexa.

If you need a far more capable webcam than the one your laptop offers, the Insta360 Link is currently available for $254.99 ($45 off) at B&H Photo and direct from Insta360. The Link stands out from many of its rivals thanks to the fact it sits on a three-axis gimbal, which allows it to freely move around. That means you’ll be able to stay centered in the frame even while walking around the room to, say, display your work as you live stream. It can also capture 4K resolution at 60fps, making for great picture and video quality once you dial in the webcam’s versatile desktop software.

If you’re on the hunt for a portable iPad, you can’t go wrong buying the smallest iPad Apple currently makes — the 2021 iPad Mini. And right now, the Wi-Fi-enabled version of the sixth-gen Mini is on sale at Walmart with 64GB of storage in pink for $399.99 ($89 off).

The redesigned iPad Mini is one of the best tablets you can buy for reading thanks to its 8.3-inch screen, which is much easier to hold than a 10-inch iPad display. Plus, unlike the latest entry-level iPad, it works with the second-gen Apple Pencil. Other convenient features include a USB-C port for fast charging and a speedy A15 Bionic chip.