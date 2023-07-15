Reddit removed your chat history from before 2023

Okay, so I posted yesterday about how I couldn’t access an old conversation. We’ve been talking for three years on my other account but I can only see the few texts we sent each other in May....

So please, how can I recover this chat and save it permanently to my computer? This is very upsetting to me. I consider this conversation as very important to me and the other Redditor as a friend. I want access to those messages. We’ve exchanged our real contact info and whatnot, but three years cannot just disappear like that 😭