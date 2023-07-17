While even the base model Buds 2 offer noise cancellation, the fancier Buds 2 Pro are better all around and feature various extras like 24-bit audio support with Samsung phones. Even though that higher bit-rate audio is limited to use with Galaxy devices, the Buds 2 Pro are great to use with any Android phone. They have excellent sound quality, and their stemless fit in the ear makes them feel smaller and lighter than most. Their biggest hang-up may be a slightly lackluster microphone, but that should only get to you if you field many phone calls with earbuds on the go.

If you’re in the market for an affordable gaming laptop that doesn’t skimp too much on specs, the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro is available for $1,599.99 ($200 off) at Best Buy or in a higher-spec configuration for $1,699 ($371 off) at B&H Photo. The standard model from Best Buy sports an Intel 13th Gen Core i7 (13700HX) CPU, RTX 4070 GPU, 1TB SSD, and 16GB of RAM. The deal at B&H is similar, with the CPU upgraded to an i9 (13900HX) and with 32GB of RAM.

Whichever model you pick, you’re getting an excellent and fast 16-inch 240Hz display with 2560 x 1600 resolution — that’s right, a gaming laptop with the far superior 16:10 aspect ratio, which is better for productivity. The Legion 5i Pro is a great all-around laptop with a nice build quality, fairly good value for the specs, and very good performance. Its biggest downsides are a middling battery life — it lasts about five hours (don’t leave its fast-charging cable too far behind) — and a bit of Lenovo bloatware.

Speaking of gaming and PCs, if you’re building your own desktop PC and want some superfast storage, Samsung’s 990 Pro NVMe 2TB SSD with a heatsink is on sale right now for $159.99 ($90 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. You won’t find many drives faster than this one, as it’s rated for up to 7,450MB/s read and 6,900MB/s write speeds that should be more than capable for even a high-end build.

The 990 Pro’s heatsink has a small touch of RGB LED lighting if you like to show off your SSD from within a PC tower window, but more importantly, the heatsink is designed to keep temperatures down. It also means that this 990 Pro is PlayStation 5-compatible, though these speeds are a bit overkill for the console. While the 990 Pro had some issues earlier this year with premature degradation, Samsung has released newer firmware to address these concerns — so if you’re buying, be sure to install the latest update before using it.