Reddit search is a little broken right now

Reddit search is having some issues right now and has been for at least 12 hours, according to posts from some frustrated Reddit users.
The problem I’m having right now is that doing any search while logged in doesn’t return any posts. For example, if I search “iPhone” in r/Apple while logged in on Old Reddit, I’d expect to see a lot of posts about Apple’s smartphones. But instead, I see a message that “there doesn’t seem to be anything here.” When I search on the app, I don’t see any posts, either.
That said, searches aren’t totally broken. When searching terms from reddit.com on Old Reddit, I can still see suggestions for some subreddits to join. When searching from the Home tab in the Reddit app on iOS, I can see results for comments, communities, and people. And when I search for something on Reddit while logged out, the results do show individual posts.
But the issues mean that if you’re logged in, you can’t search for specific posts within subreddits. And it’s not just me: many users are reporting similar issues, with one post on r/help from 12 hours ago receiving more than 30 comments. If you do still want to search for individual posts, you can do so through a Google site search, and one user spelled out how you can do that.
Reddit didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment. The issues with search may add to a growing list of frustrations for some, including the removal of chat history from before 2023 with little warning, the company’s plan to get rid of its Gold awards system, and its decision to introduce API pricing that forced some popular third-party apps to shut down.