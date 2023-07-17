Reddit search is a little broken right now

Reddit search is having some issues right now and has been for at least 12 hours, according to posts from some frustrated Reddit users.

The problem I’m having right now is that doing any search while logged in doesn’t return any posts. For example, if I search “iPhone” in r/Apple while logged in on Old Reddit, I’d expect to see a lot of posts about Apple’s smartphones. But instead, I see a message that “there doesn’t seem to be anything here.” When I search on the app, I don’t see any posts, either.

You’d think Reddit’s Apple community would have some posts about iPhones. Screenshot by Jay Peters / The Verge

That said, searches aren’t totally broken. When searching terms from reddit.com on Old Reddit, I can still see suggestions for some subreddits to join. When searching from the Home tab in the Reddit app on iOS, I can see results for comments, communities, and people. And when I search for something on Reddit while logged out, the results do show individual posts.