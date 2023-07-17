Skip to main content
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits Disney Plus in August

You can start streaming the third installment on August 2nd.

By Emma Roth, a news writer who covers the streaming wars, consumer tech, crypto, social media, and much more. Previously, she was a writer and editor at MUO.

An image showing Chris Pratt and other Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars
Image: Disney

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 is coming to Disney Plus. You can start streaming the movie on the service on August 2nd.

The third and final installment in the Guardians series first came out in theaters in May. It follows Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and co. in the aftermath of the events that took place in Avengers: Endgame. It joins the first and second films in the Guardians franchise already on Disney Plus, along with several Disney Plus-exclusive spinoffs, like The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was a pretty big box office hit, raking in a cool $800 million during its time in theaters. While my colleague Charles Pulliam-Moore described the film as a proper sendoff for the group of heroes in his review, he notes it’s still “bogged down by a morass of cringey jokes and a schmaltz so cloyingly ‘sweet’ it’s almost insulting.” 

If you don’t have a subscription to Disney Plus, you can also purchase a physical copy of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Blu-ray and DVD once it’s released on August 1st.

