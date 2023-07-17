Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits Disney Plus in August

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 is coming to Disney Plus. You can start streaming the movie on the service on August 2nd.

The third and final installment in the Guardians series first came out in theaters in May. It follows Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and co. in the aftermath of the events that took place in Avengers: Endgame. It joins the first and second films in the Guardians franchise already on Disney Plus, along with several Disney Plus-exclusive spinoffs, like The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was a pretty big box office hit, raking in a cool $800 million during its time in theaters. While my colleague Charles Pulliam-Moore described the film as a proper sendoff for the group of heroes in his review, he notes it’s still “bogged down by a morass of cringey jokes and a schmaltz so cloyingly ‘sweet’ it’s almost insulting.”