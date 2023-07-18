Amazon’s refurbished Smart Thermostat is $40 and can help lower your energy bills

Amazon Prime Day brought some incredible deals on Amazon devices that have sadly since disappeared. If you don’t mind buying a refurbished device, you can still save a lot of money on some of Amazon’s best gadgets, ranging from smart displays to smart speakers. However, one of the best and most relevant deals — given how hot it is in much of the US — is on the Amazon Smart Thermostat. Right now, Amazon is selling it refurbished for $39.99 from Amazon. That is $15 cheaper than the Prime Day discount we saw on the new model, as well as $40 less than the cost of the smart thermostat new at its full retail price.

Amazon’s Smart Thermostat offers a lot of value for your money. Not only can it help reduce your energy consumption and (as a result) bills, but it offers perks usually found in pricier rivals. Notably, it’s capable of adapting to your habits and preferences. There are some tradeoffs: it can’t integrate with voice assistants other than Alexa, nor does it feature native temperature sensors. Still, if you’re looking for a relatively budget-friendly way to stay cool this summer, you can’t go wrong with the Amazon Smart Thermostat.

Amazon Smart Thermostat (refurbished)

Developed in partnership with Resideo, the Amazon Smart Thermostat allows you to control the temperature of your home through Alexa voice controls and remotely via an app.

If you’re in the market for a 4K TV that offers good value for your money, right now, the 65-inch Hisense U6H Quantum ULED 4K TV is on sale for $499.99 ($100 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. The U6H features a Google TV-connected interface, so you can navigate your favorite streaming apps and find something you want to watch more easily. The TV also comes with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10, as well as full-array local dimming for better picture quality. Plus, the U6H comes with Google Assistant built in, so you can control the TV with your voice. It’s not the best for gaming — it only offers a 60Hz refresh rate and lacks HDMI 2.1 inputs — but it’s a fine TV for binging your favorite shows.

It may be an old device at this point, but Google’s Nest Hub Max is still a good smart display if you’re a fan of Google’s software and embedded in its ecosystem. Right now, it is on sale at Walmart, Best Buy, and The Home Depot for around $169 ($60 off), matching its all-time low price.

The 10-inch Max offers plenty of screen real estate and a built-in camera, making it terrific for video calls. It additionally functions as a beautiful digital photo frame and loud smart speaker, one you can also use to control other smart home devices via Google Assistant. Plus, the smart display is even capable of delivering personalized information based on whoever is looking at the screen.

If you’re looking for a new game to play, right now, you can buy a physical copy of the turn-based RPG Octopath Traveler II for the Nintendo Switch for $39.99 ($20 off) from Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. That is even cheaper than the discount we saw during Amazon Prime Day. The game is also available from Amazon on PlayStation 4 and 5 for $39.99.

Like its predecessor, the latest installment in the Octopath Traveler video game series combines elements of old-school NES and SNES gameplays with HD-2D visuals. It takes place in the stunning world of Solistia and features an engrossing story wherein players are invited to explore as one of eight characters.