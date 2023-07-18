Microsoft’s AI-powered Copilot is coming to Microsoft Teams phone and chat

Microsoft Teams users will be able to get access to a new AI-powered Microsoft 365 Copilot feature during calls and inside chat messages. Microsoft is announcing an expansion of Copilot into the calls interface of Teams and in regular chats, beyond the meeting experience it outlined earlier this year. It’s all part of Microsoft 365 Copilot, which Microsoft put a steep price point on today.

Copilot for Teams phone calls will add a generative AI experience for real-time summarization or the ability to generate dates, names, and key points during calls. I can imagine this will be super useful for salespeople who have to deal with multiple clients and track key dates and numbers that are being discussed on these types of calls.

Copilot in Teams phone. Image: Microsoft

Microsoft uses a similar example of a marketer phoning a customer and how Copilot could help. “As the customer talks, Copilot summarizes the call and captures their relevant questions about the product features, benefits, and pricing,” explains the Microsoft Teams team in a blog post. “Copilot can also capture the customer’s feedback and suggest next steps. You can use this information when writing a follow-up email with supporting content and information to address the questions raised during the call.”

Copilot is also coming to Teams chat, allowing users to pull out key conversation points from chat threads. This seems particularly useful for teams that work across time zones, so you could jump online and get a quick summary of a conversation you missed overnight. This will make it easy to catch up on any conversations you’ve missed instead of scrolling back. Copilot can also pull out key information from a conversation to help create lists or tables.

Copilot inside Microsoft Teams chat threads. Image: Microsoft