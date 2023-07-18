OnePlus 12 leaks show a bigger battery and faster charging

Specs for the OnePlus 12 have leaked, showing some key incremental changes including faster charging and a bigger battery but with a design that’s not a lot different from the OnePlus 11 5G, reported Smartprix in collaboration with prominent leaker OnLeaks.

According to Smartprix, the phone is getting a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a 5,400mAh battery, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera, all upgrades from the OnePlus 11 5G. The battery capacity is a slight boost over the OnePlus 11’s 5,000mAh battery, as is the faster 100-watt wired charging. Smartprix says OnePlus is reintroducing 50-watt wireless charging, too, which fans of the phones will likely welcome back after the company dropped wireless charging entirely with the 11 5G.

Leaked image of the OnePlus 12. Image: OnLeaks / Smartprix

The front camera may also see a big upgrade from 16 megapixels to 32 megapixels, while the ultrawide lens gets a slight two-megapixel bump to 50 megapixels. The article says the phone will have 16GB RAM, but it’s not clear if that’s the base model or if it will be an available upgrade, as it was with the OnePlus 11.

For now, here’s the full alleged specs list from the article:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X

16GB LPDDR5X Storage: 256GB UFS 4.0

256GB UFS 4.0 Cameras: 32MP front camera, 50MP rear main camera, 50MP ultrawide rear camera, 64MP telephoto rear camera

32MP front camera, 50MP rear main camera, 50MP ultrawide rear camera, 64MP telephoto rear camera Battery: 5,400mAh

5,400mAh Charging rates: 100-watt wired, 50-watt wireless

100-watt wired, 50-watt wireless Display: 1,440p AMOLED with a 1–120Hz variable refresh rate

1,440p AMOLED with a 1–120Hz variable refresh rate Screen size: 6.7 inches

Smartprix leaked purported images of the OnePlus 12 last week, showing the phone’s centered selfie-camera punch and the mostly, if not entirely, unchanged chassis from its predecessor. And yes, it looks like it still has the alert slider, which the Android phone maker reintroduced with the OnePlus 11 after dropping it for a year.