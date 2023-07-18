Elon Musk says Twitter is working on a feature that will let you publish articles

Twitter is working on a feature that will let you publish articles on the platform, according to owner Elon Musk. The feature will “allow users to post very long, complex articles with mixed media,” Musk said in a reply to a user tweeting about the in-development tool, which is apparently now called “Articles” instead of “Notes.” “You could publish a book if you want.”

The feature will further expand the ways you can write on the platform, which, under Musk’s ownership, is starting to move beyond its microblogging roots. Twitter Blue subscribers can already publish tweets with 10,000 characters, which is far above the 280-character limit imposed on non-Blue subscribers. Whenever the articles feature launches, it sounds like it will let you publish missives that are even longer.

It also adds to Twitter’s recent efforts to court creators, including sharing ad revenue with Twitter Blue subscribers, which could keep them from jumping ship to alternatives like Meta’s Threads or Substack. (Substack, if you’ll recall, called its Twitter-like feature Notes, which then turned into a whole thing.)