Apple’s cheapest iPad has returned to its all-time low price at Amazon

We’re now a week out from Amazon Prime Day, and while steep discounts currently seem somewhat in short supply, we’re starting to see some of the best Prime Day deals return. Case in point: the stellar deal we saw on the last-gen iPad from last week has returned, dropping Apple’s entry-level tablet to just $249.99 ($79 off) in the base configuration at checkout.
If you’re planning to travel with kids this summer, Apple’s ninth-gen iPad remains a solid pick, especially when paired with a rugged case of some kind. The budget-friendly model still offers plenty of power via its A13 processor, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack and the same 64GB and 256GB storage options you’re afforded with the iPad Air. More importantly, the 10.2-inch slate lets you do all the things you’d expect an iPad to do despite its outdated design, meaning you can use it to watch Netflix, browse the web, and play whatever game is all the rage these days. (Hint: it’s still Roblox.)
2021 iPad (64GB, Wi-Fi)
Apple’s entry-level iPad from 2021 has a 10.2-inch screen, an A13 Bionic chip, and a 12MP front camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature. It’s also compatible with the first-gen Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard and is the only iPad that still has a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Everyone knows the go-to fitness watch for iOS users is the Apple Watch, but what do you pair with an ecosystem as fragmented as Android? In most instances, we recommend the Google Pixel Watch, which is currently on sale at Amazon in select configurations starting at just $279 ($80 off).
Unlike Samsung’s smartwatches, the Pixel Watch gives you the same experience regardless of which version of Android you’re running. The first-gen wearable offers good performance and a handsome design, which looks better in person than the watch’s big bezels and domed display initially let on. Plus, it packs in a built-in GPS sensor and most of the fitness-tracking features you’d find in a Fitbit, meaning you’re still getting FDA-cleared EKGs, terrific sleep tracking, and a bevy of other welcome health tools.
Google Pixel Watch (GPS)
Google’s first in-house smartwatch has a beautiful domed display and native Fitbit integration for health tracking. It comes with six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Music.
AirTags are great if you’re an iOS user, but — let’s face it — cramming them in your wallet is not an ideal solution for keeping tabs on your cold, hard cash. Fortunately, Eufy’s SmartTrack Card is matching its all-time low of $16.99 ($13 off) at Amazon and the Eufy storefront, so long as you use offer code WS7DHV1BEN when purchasing at the latter.
The big benefit of opting for Eufy’s SmartTrack Card over a set of AirTags is its sleek design, which allows you to easily slip it into your wallet. It’s also Find My-compatible, and as such, it supports unwanted tracking alerts and can tap into Apple’s robust network of devices. Other benefits, such as the tracker’s built-in alarm and its ability to ping your phone, are kind of standard fare at this point, but few Bluetooth trackers offer quite the same level of versatility or ease of use as Eufy’s aptly titled offering. Now, if only the built-in battery was replaceable.
Eufy Security SmartTrack Card
The Eufy Security SmartTrack Card works with Apple’s Find My network, comes with a clip, lets you know when you’ve left it behind, and can ring your phone even if it’s in silent mode.
A few more midweek discounts
- Lego’s slick replica of the Atari 2600 is on sale direct from Lego for $191.99 ($48 off), the best price we’ve seen on the 2,532-piece kit since it debuted last year. It’s based on the 1980 version of the iconic console, but unlike the classic console, the Lego version opens up to reveal a miniature diorama of a 1980s living room complete with wall posters, a TV, and a boombox that I can only imagine would be blasting Blondie’s Call Me on repeat if it were real.
- If you’re in need of a basic battery pack for traveling or any summer shenanigans you have planned, Anker’s 313 Power Bank is down to $13.19 (about $18 off) at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon for 40 percent off (it’s also on sale at Anker for the same price with promo code WSCPZNT6TF). The slim, 10,000mAh battery pack includes both Micro USB and USB-C ports for recharging, though keep in mind it's limited to a single USB-A output.
- Looking for a better, more secure solution for cataloging all of your passwords? 1Password is offering new subscribers 50 percent off its Individual and Family plans for a year, with the base plan starting at about $1.50 a month. 1Password runs these kinds of promos pretty often, yet they remain a solid deal if you want a straightforward password manager with a few advanced features.
- The Prime Day deal we saw on the Furbo 360° Dog Camera has also returned — only this time, it’s not exclusive to Amazon Prime members. Normally $210, Amazon is currently selling the rotating, treat-flinging camera at an all-time low of $145. The 1080p camera is a Verge favorite even if it hasn’t yet made our list of the best pet tech, one that lets you keep a closer eye on your furry friend via an app even when you’re miles away from home.
- The Sega Genesis Mini 2 is on sale at Amazon for $72.07 (about $28 off) at checkout, which marks the retro console’s best price to date. You’ll still have to pay for international shipping from Japan, given Amazon remains the console’s sole retailer, but that’s not a bad price to pay considering the Mini 2 features more than 50 games and an improved, six-button gamepad that puts the controller that shipped with the first model to absolute shame.