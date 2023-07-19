Apple’s cheapest iPad has returned to its all-time low price at Amazon

We’re now a week out from Amazon Prime Day, and while steep discounts currently seem somewhat in short supply, we’re starting to see some of the best Prime Day deals return. Case in point: the stellar deal we saw on the last-gen iPad from last week has returned, dropping Apple’s entry-level tablet to just $249.99 ($79 off) in the base configuration at checkout.

If you’re planning to travel with kids this summer, Apple’s ninth-gen iPad remains a solid pick, especially when paired with a rugged case of some kind. The budget-friendly model still offers plenty of power via its A13 processor, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack and the same 64GB and 256GB storage options you’re afforded with the iPad Air. More importantly, the 10.2-inch slate lets you do all the things you’d expect an iPad to do despite its outdated design, meaning you can use it to watch Netflix, browse the web, and play whatever game is all the rage these days. (Hint: it’s still Roblox.)

2021 iPad (64GB, Wi-Fi) $ 250 $ 329 24 % off $ 250 $ 250 $ 329 24 % off Apple’s entry-level iPad from 2021 has a 10.2-inch screen, an A13 Bionic chip, and a 12MP front camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature. It’s also compatible with the first-gen Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard and is the only iPad that still has a 3.5mm headphone jack. $250 at Amazon (64GB)

Everyone knows the go-to fitness watch for iOS users is the Apple Watch, but what do you pair with an ecosystem as fragmented as Android? In most instances, we recommend the Google Pixel Watch, which is currently on sale at Amazon in select configurations starting at just $279 ($80 off).

Unlike Samsung’s smartwatches, the Pixel Watch gives you the same experience regardless of which version of Android you’re running. The first-gen wearable offers good performance and a handsome design, which looks better in person than the watch’s big bezels and domed display initially let on. Plus, it packs in a built-in GPS sensor and most of the fitness-tracking features you’d find in a Fitbit, meaning you’re still getting FDA-cleared EKGs, terrific sleep tracking, and a bevy of other welcome health tools.

Google Pixel Watch (GPS) $ 279 $ 350 20 % off $ 279 $ 279 $ 350 20 % off Google’s first in-house smartwatch has a beautiful domed display and native Fitbit integration for health tracking. It comes with six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Music. $279 at Amazon

AirTags are great if you’re an iOS user, but — let’s face it — cramming them in your wallet is not an ideal solution for keeping tabs on your cold, hard cash. Fortunately, Eufy’s SmartTrack Card is matching its all-time low of $16.99 ($13 off) at Amazon and the Eufy storefront, so long as you use offer code WS7DHV1BEN when purchasing at the latter.

The big benefit of opting for Eufy’s SmartTrack Card over a set of AirTags is its sleek design, which allows you to easily slip it into your wallet. It’s also Find My-compatible, and as such, it supports unwanted tracking alerts and can tap into Apple’s robust network of devices. Other benefits, such as the tracker’s built-in alarm and its ability to ping your phone, are kind of standard fare at this point, but few Bluetooth trackers offer quite the same level of versatility or ease of use as Eufy’s aptly titled offering. Now, if only the built-in battery was replaceable.