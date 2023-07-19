Some of your favorite Blizzard games are coming to Steam. Today, Blizzard announced that it plans to offer a selection of its games on the PC storefront.

“Though we remain committed to continually investing in and supporting Battle.net, we want to break down the barriers to make it easier for players everywhere to find and enjoy our games,” the announcement read.

The first Blizzard game coming to Steam will be Overwatch 2, and it’ll be available on August 10th — just in time for Steamers (that’s what they’re called, right?) to participate in the Overwatch 2: Invasion event that introduces the long-awaited PvE story missions.

Players on Steam will still have to connect Overwatch 2 to a Battle.net account, but they’ll have access to all of Steam’s amenities like their friends list and achievements.

Though Blizzard indicated it would bring multiple games to Steam, Overwatch 2 is the only one it has announced so far, saying it’d share more games “when the time is right.”