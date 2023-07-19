The official Windows launch of Nearby Share adds some new features

Google is officially launching Nearby Share for Windows, the company’s AirDrop-like tool that lets you send things like documents and photos between your Android device and your PC. The company first released the app for Windows in beta earlier this year.

As part of Wednesday’s launch, Google says Nearby Share now has “improved performance” and some new features: the tool now shows the estimated time for file transfers to finish and shows an image preview in device notifications. Google also says that it’s partnering with companies such as HP to “include the Nearby Share app on select Windows PCs,” which sounds to me like Nearby Share will be preinstalled on those select devices at some point.

If you want to set up Nearby Share on your Windows device now, you can follow our guide.