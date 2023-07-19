Your Starbucks order is not ready

It’s been a long time since I personally ordered from Starbucks, but today, I thought the streak was broken when my iPhone buzzed with a gleeful “Your order is ready!” notification.

But wait a minute — I didn’t order anything!

I turned to social media and quickly found that a bunch of other people were getting the same message stemming from their Starbucks app.

Starbucks is now sharing that the notification was a glitch. “Earlier today, a push notification from the Starbucks app was sent as an error, customers were not charged for an order if one was not placed,” reads a company statement sent to Insider. The company says it was due to the app suffering a partial outage.

Additionally, there’s an outage in the order ahead and pay feature, so Starbucks is inviting customers to go to drive-throughs and cash registers instead. Some customers on Twitter were worried their Starbucks app was hacked, pointing out that they could no longer access their order history.

Other users remembered Starbucks has made odd notifications before. Last March, the company accidentally sent out a test message that read “Hello test1 from seank,” which seemed to only have gone to iPhone users.