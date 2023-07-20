Skip to main content
FTC withdraws its in-house challenge to Microsoft’s Activision-Blizzard deal

The in-house case was set to go before a judge in August and could be re-filed in the future.

By Tom Warren and Richard Lawler

An illustration of the Xbox logo.
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is suspending its administrative challenge (PDF) seeking to block Microsoft from buying Activision Blizzard. The FTC had taken a two-pronged approach against the $68.7 billion deal, filing this case last December that was scheduled to go before a judge in August.

The other part was its pursuit of a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. A US federal judge denied that request earlier this month, and an appeals court also turned down its request to put a hold on the deal.

Microsoft and Activision-Blizzard still haven’t completed the acquisition yet, and recently announced an extension of their mutually-agreed deadline until October. The FTC could re-file this challenge, and the two continue to negotiate with the UK’s CMA. As we noted earlier this week, there are signs things may not take that long — Xbox head Phil Spencer told employees the two companies “remain optimistic that we will get our acquisition over the finish line.”

