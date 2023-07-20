Logitech’s MX Mechanical Mini mechanical keyboard is available at a rare discount

If you’re a mechanical keyboard enthusiast who prefers the design of traditional laptop keyboards, then Amazon’s deal on the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini might be right up your alley. Right now, you can pick up the excellent mechanical keyboard with a 75 percent layout for $133.81 (about $16 off) when you clip the on-page coupon for $10 off, which is a small discount but one we rarely see. Amazon is also throwing in a two-month trial to Adobe Creative Cloud Photography (valued at $20) or a monthlong trial to Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps (valued at $55), the latter of which offers access to Adobe’s entire software suite.

Logitech’s discounted low-profile keyboard comes with clicky blue switches that are backlit with plain white LEDs — which is a refreshing change from the colorful RBG lighting that’s become commonplace over the years. It also offers a nice balance of features, including Bluetooth connectivity, support for both Windows and macOS, and the ability to switch between up to three paired devices with the press of a button. It’s not as customizable as some other models, but there’s something to be said about a well-designed device that’s actually, well, practical.

If you’re looking for a new game for your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, Sony is currently taking up to 75 percent off more than 3,000 of them as part of its annual Summer Sale, offering you a chance to save on a variety of newer and classic titles through Wednesday, August 16th.

The sheer volume of games makes it a lot to dig through, but some of the better discounts extend to Cyberpunk 2077 and its upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC (now $53.24), Horizon Forbidden West (starting at $29.99), and The Last of Us Part II (now $19.99), some of which are 50 percent off. Other terrific games are also on sale — albeit, not as significantly — including the recent Dead Space remake and The Last of Us Part I, both of which are on sale for the PS5 for just shy of $50.

The Amazfit Band 7 is a fitness band that offers a lot of value for your money thanks to its borderline dirt-cheap cost while hitting all the essentials of exercise and health tracking — but even more so now that it’s still at an all-time low of $37.99 ($13 off) at Amazon for Prime members. You can also buy it directly from Amazfit for $39.99 with code J90Q0K6WCH80.

The Amazfit Band 7 comes with an impressive set of features for its price, including abnormal heart rate notifications, stress and menstrual cycle tracking, and even support for Amazon Alexa. It’s not the most attractive wearable, but it does sport a bright and colorful OLED display that’s easy to read along with cute watchfaces.