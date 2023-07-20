Pokémon Sleep is now available in the US on Android and iOS

Pokémon Sleep, the app that aims to designate Pikachu as your certified sleep neurologist, is now available in the United States. The app was announced way back in 2019, suffered a four-year delay, and is now quietly rolling out all over the world. Earlier this week, Pokémon Sleep arrived in Canada, allowing my boss, Andrew Webster, to try it out before me (to my great envy, I might add). He’ll have more words for you on the app soon.

Sleep works by having you place your phone on your pillow after doing any of the fifty ‘leven million Pokémon-themed activities you can do nowadays. (Back in my day, all we could do was catch ‘em all — all 151 of them — and we liked it!) The app purports to track your sleeping habits via your phone, and when you wake up in the morning, the app will tell you how well you slept and compare your sleeping style to that of other ‘mon.

Sleep keeps a number of stats about your slumber, including time spent snoring, time spent dozing, and audio recordings, which can possibly catch you admitting to your various crimes in your nightmares or, more banally, how often (and how loud) you fart.

The Pokémon Company is also offering a standalone peripheral that can be used with Pokémon Sleep in case you don’t want to keep your phone so close at night. The Pokémon Go Plus+ (you see, they have to call it that because they already had a Pokémon Go Plus) is a little pokéball with a button that you press whenever you want to start or stop your sleeping.