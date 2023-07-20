All 500-plus Whole Foods stores will soon let you pay with a palm scan

Amazon is bringing its palm-scanning technology to even more Whole Foods stores. By the end of this year, Amazon says you’ll be able to pay for your purchase using just the palm of your hand at the over 500 Whole Foods locations it has throughout the US.

The palm-scanning tech is part of Amazon One, a service that lets you link your Amazon account and payment information to your palm print. Once your palm print is in Amazon’s system, you can hover your palm over an Amazon One scanner, and it will charge the payment method that’s tied to your Amazon account.

After first rolling out the palm scanners to some of its Go stores, it later introduced the tech to over 200 Whole Foods locations in California, New York, Texas, and several other states. The tech has also made its way to restaurants, like Panera Bread, as well as some travel retailers, including Hudson, CREWS, and OHM.

Amazon One isn’t just a contactless payment method, however — it’s also an identification service. The company has deployed the technology in sports stadiums, raceways, and casinos, enabling venues to use palm scans as a way to verify guests’ ages when purchasing age-restricted items, like alcohol.

Although Amazon says palm scanning is “considered more private” than other forms of biometric identification, it has still raised some concerns. For one, Amazon will store your palm signature — which Amazon uses the unique ridges and lines throughout your palm to create — in the cloud instead of locally on a device like Apple’s Face ID technology does. As my colleague James Vincent notes, that’s kind of a big tradeoff just to get a more convenient way to shop or verify your age.