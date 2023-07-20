Leaked Galaxy Watch 6 specs list a bigger screen and slimmer bezels

The upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 could come with a larger display thanks to its slimmed-down bezels. A specs list posted by leaker SnoopyTech (via 9to5Google) suggests that the 40mm Watch 6 will come with a 1.31-inch OLED display, while the 44mm version will feature a 1.47-inch OLED display.
The specs sheet indicates that the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will get a similar upgrade, featuring the same display sizes across its rumored 43mm and 47mm options. According to the specs sheet, the 1.2-inch display might come with a 432 x 432 resolution, while the 1.47-inch screen may have a 480 x 480 resolution. That’s a slight upgrade from the 1.2-inch and 1.4-inch displays on its Galaxy Watch 5 predecessor.
Additionally, the leaked list corroborates previous rumors that Samsung plans to add sapphire crystal glass displays to all of its Watch 6 models for better durability, something it reserved only for the more expensive Watch 5 Classic last year. Along with an upgraded display, the Galaxy Watch 6 is expected to reverse some of the changes Samsung made with the Galaxy Watch 5 — namely, the addition of the touch bezel. Leaked images suggest that the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic could feature a physical rotating bezel instead.
But those aren’t the only things that Samsung might be changing. The specs sheet indicates the Watch 6 could come with a new Exynos W930 chip, 16GB of storage, and 2GB of RAM — an upgrade from the 1.5GB of RAM included with the Watch 5. There may also be slightly bigger batteries in the Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic, with the smaller size options coming with a 300mAh battery and the larger ones with a 425mAh battery. It’s unclear whether that will translate to better battery life, however, which was one of our biggest complaints in our review of the Watch 5.
Fortunately, we won’t have to wait too much longer to find out what Samsung has in store for the Galaxy Watch 6. Samsung is expected to reveal the watch — along with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 — during its Unpacked event on July 26th.