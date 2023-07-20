The Borderlands movie comes out next year

The Borderlands movie, which has been officially in some sort of development since 2015, will finally be released on August 9th, 2024, according to a post from the movie’s Twitter account. The film is directed by Eli Roth (who also directed horror movies like Hostel and The Green Inferno) and stars Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The Borderlands movie Twitter account didn’t share anything else besides the below image; if you were hoping for a trailer, you’re going to have to keep waiting.

Image: Lionsgate