Epic Games is taking up to 75 percent off PC games as part of its summer sale

If you were looking to stock up on some PC games, you might want to head on over to the Epic Games Store. That’s because from now until August 3rd at 11AM ET, Epic Games is taking 75 percent off hundreds of titles as a part of its annual summer sale. What’s more, you can earn 10 percent back — double the usual amount — from both game and app purchases, which you’ll receive 14 days after making your purchase.
The sale offers a fantastic opportunity to pick up some older games you may have been curious about but perhaps missed. This includes Alan Wake Remastered, the predecessor to the forthcoming Alan Wake 2, which is on sale for just $11.99 ($18 off). Other older games that are on sale worth a look include Red Dead Redemption 2 for $19.79 ($40 off) and Far Cry 6 for $14.99 ($45 off).
Alan Wake Remastered
Alan Wake Remastered is an updated version of the action-adventure game from Remedy Entertainment, one in which you play as a novelist looking to uncover what happened to his missing wife.
There are some solid deals on a slate of new games, too, just in case you’ve already burned through the classics. Nightdive Studios’ recent System Shock remake, for example, is down to $31.99 ($8 off), while the Dead Space remake is available for $41.99 ($18 off). Star Wars fans, meanwhile, can pick up a copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for $52.49 ($17 off). We’ve seen the latter sell for less — it dropped to just $44 during Prime Day — but it’s still not a bad discount if you’re looking for something to tide you over until the Ahsoka show lands next month.
System Shock
System Shock is a beat-for-beat remake of the 1994 Looking Glass game. It takes place in a retro-future where you play a hacker who must prevent SHODAN from destroying humanity.
There are dozens of other games on sale as well, so make sure to peruse the full list here.