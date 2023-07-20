Epic Games is taking up to 75 percent off PC games as part of its summer sale

If you were looking to stock up on some PC games, you might want to head on over to the Epic Games Store. That’s because from now until August 3rd at 11AM ET, Epic Games is taking 75 percent off hundreds of titles as a part of its annual summer sale. What’s more, you can earn 10 percent back — double the usual amount — from both game and app purchases, which you’ll receive 14 days after making your purchase.