AOC is going to stream on Twitch again

Her debut stream, which took place in 2020, was hugely popular.

By Jay Peters, a news editor who writes about technology, video games, and virtual worlds. He’s submitted several accepted emoji proposals to the Unicode Consortium.

A screenshot from Ocasio-Cortez’s October 2020 Twitch stream. She was chosen as an impostor in Among Us.
A screenshot from Ocasio-Cortez’s October 2020 Twitch stream.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is going to stream on Twitch again this weekend. On Thursday, she announced that she’ll be streaming with Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker and “special guests” on Saturday, July 22nd at 7:30PM (presumably ET).

Ocasio-Cortez’s debut Twitch stream, which took place in October 2020, peaked at more than 426,000 viewers, according to TwitchTracker, instantly making it one of the highest-viewed streams on record at that time. Although some Twitch streams have since gone on to hit millions of peak simultaneous viewers, Ocasio-Cortez’s stream still ranks highly in TwitchTracker’s records.

Ocasio-Cortez’s first stream was packed with special guests, including Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), HasanAbi, and Pokimane, who all played the popular social deduction game Among Us. We’ve emailed Ocasio-Cortez’s press address to ask who else might be joining the stream and what games they plan to play.

You’ll be able to watch the stream on Ocasio-Cortez’s Twitch channel, @AOC.

