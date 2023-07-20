AOC is going to stream on Twitch again

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is going to stream on Twitch again this weekend. On Thursday, she announced that she’ll be streaming with Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker and “special guests” on Saturday, July 22nd at 7:30PM (presumably ET).

Ocasio-Cortez’s debut Twitch stream, which took place in October 2020, peaked at more than 426,000 viewers, according to TwitchTracker, instantly making it one of the highest-viewed streams on record at that time. Although some Twitch streams have since gone on to hit millions of peak simultaneous viewers, Ocasio-Cortez’s stream still ranks highly in TwitchTracker’s records.

Ocasio-Cortez’s first stream was packed with special guests, including Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), HasanAbi, and Pokimane, who all played the popular social deduction game Among Us. We’ve emailed Ocasio-Cortez’s press address to ask who else might be joining the stream and what games they plan to play.