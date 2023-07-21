Tesla is starting to offer one-time Full Self-Driving transfers to new vehicles

Tesla is starting to offer customers a one-time transfer of their purchased Full Self-Driving (FSD) software to a new vehicle, Not A Tesla App reports. Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed the company would be offering it as a “one-time amnesty” during an earnings call on Wednesday, though he did not provide full details at the time.

Now, official terms on Tesla’s FSD transfer offer are in the wild thanks to Twitter user @Kdahlenburg, who shared the details sent to them by the automaker yesterday. Those who would like to take advantage of shifting their FSD will need to purchase a new Tesla and take delivery between now and September 30th, 2023.

Tesla says it does not guarantee delivery within the program end date and will not apply this offer retroactively after delivery. It also says owners will forfeit FSD on their current vehicle “up to one week” before their scheduled delivery day (even if the old car is kept).

Musk had previously stated on the earnings call that the newly purchased vehicle would need to be delivered by the end of Q3. Along with the FSD transfer offer news, Musk also revealed that Tesla is in discussion to license FSD software to another automaker.

Tesla normally treats FSD purchases as a permanent feature of the vehicle it’s enabled on. Owners would previously have to buy the software package again if they wanted to upgrade from a Tesla Model 3 to a Model Y SUV, for instance. If customers unfortunately suffered a crash where their car was totaled, the FSD package would also be lost.

The FSD lock-in had been a huge point of frustration for many owners, especially due to the inflated cost of the feature. FSD, once a $5,000 add-on, has ballooned to $15,000 today. Some owners have been able to privately sell their vehicles without Tesla disabling existing FSD software. With this offer, Tesla is now explicitly denying any future transfers — private sale or otherwise.