Those weird mobile games are now on the Switch (sorta)

Well apparently, the developers at Monkeycraft (the developers behind the Katamari Damacy and Klonoa remasters) know this feeling intimately and have decided to do something about it. Yeah! You Want “Those Games,” Right? So Here You Go! Now, Let’s See You Clear Them! (yes, that is the full legal title) is a collection of those mobile ad games all in one place. Help a guy get to treasure by moving sticks, fill test tubes with colored water, or do whatever this is:

I don’t know what it is about those ads, but the games they advertise get me every time. There’s something about my brain that craves the soothingness of helping that one guy get his treasure (he seems so happy!) or fighting off waves of zombies because I can match three with the best of them. But every time I’m silly enough to actually download the game, I get burned because it’s never quite so straightforward. The game winds up being stuffed with ads and microtransactions or requires drilling down several poorly explained menus before getting to the part of the game that was advertised.

Now with YYWTGRSHYGNLSYCT, I can get all those brain catnip games in one place, and I know exactly what I’m getting. (Mostly, I still don’t know what’s going on in that tower clicking game.)

Best part: it’s only $10.