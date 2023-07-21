Analogue will start shipping more Pocket preorders in August

The Analogue Pocket is a fantastic way to play Game Boy games, but preorders have taken a long time to ship out. If you’re still waiting for your device, Analogue shared a promising update on Friday: any preorders made before July 20th, 2023, will “begin shipping in August,” according to an announcement from the company.

Note that the quote says the handhelds will begin shipping in August; that language doesn’t necessarily guarantee that you’ll get your Pocket in August. Still, the announcement likely comes as good news for people who have been eagerly waiting for any sort of information on their order. (Based on a thread on Reddit, some people have been in limbo for more than a year.)