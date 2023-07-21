Analogue will start shipping more Pocket preorders in August

The Analogue Pocket is a fantastic way to play Game Boy games, but preorders have taken a long time to ship out. If you’re still waiting for your device, Analogue shared a promising update on Friday: any preorders made before July 20th, 2023, will “begin shipping in August,” according to an announcement from the company.
Note that the quote says the handhelds will begin shipping in August; that language doesn’t necessarily guarantee that you’ll get your Pocket in August. Still, the announcement likely comes as good news for people who have been eagerly waiting for any sort of information on their order. (Based on a thread on Reddit, some people have been in limbo for more than a year.)
The Analogue Pocket launched in December 2021, but that was long after the original release date; it was supposed to launch in 2020 before being pushed to May 2021, then October 2021, then December. Preorders have since shipped out in waves. If you haven’t put in a preorder yet, Analogue’s website currently says that new preorders will ship sometime in 2023.