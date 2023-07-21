Spotify’s first US price hike for Premium is coming next week

Spotify is going to raise the price of its Premium subscription plan in the US, according to The Wall Street Journal. The price is “likely” to go up by $1, meaning it would cost $10.99 per month, and the change is “expected” to be revealed next week, the publication says. The price of Premium has remained $9.99 per month since it launched in the US 12 years ago.
While perhaps not the most welcome news, it’s not entirely a surprise. Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has been signaling that prices would go up in 2023 and reiterated in April that a price hike would be happening this year. Spotify didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Other music services have also increased prices to that $10.99 amount over the past several months. Apple bumped up the price of Apple Music by $1 last year, Amazon followed suit earlier this year for its Music Unlimited service, Tidal announced a price hike earlier this month, and YouTube raised the price of YouTube Music just this week.
Spotify hiked prices for many plans in 2021.