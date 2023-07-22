SDCC 2023: all the biggest announcements from the convention

San Diego Comic-Con is underway, and despite the ongoing writer and actor strikes in Hollywood and the resulting dearth of big movie studio presence, there have been some noteworthy announcements.
The Eli Roth-directed Borderlands movie, announced in 2015, finally got a release date, and is scheduled to hit theaters in August next year. New trailers showed off video from the Netflix’s live-action One Piece show and season two of Invincible on Amazon Prime Video (along with a full episode featuring Atom Eve). More than 20 minutes of footage from the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem film was shown that included the turtles... watching Ferris Bueller’s Day Off?
We’ll be keeping an eye out for any other big announcements as the convention continues. Keep an eye on The Verge homepage for trailers, news, and more.
TODAY, 2:50 AM UTCSDCC 2023: Invincible’s Atom Eve has her own episode, and you can watch it today on Amazon.
Along with the Invincible S2 release date, details, and trailer, Prime Video announced a special episode for Atom Eve, one of the other characters on the show.
While you’ll have to wait until November 3rd for the Invincible premiere, the Atom Eve episode is available right now for streaming; check out the trailer below.
TODAY, 1:35 AM UTCSDCC 2023: Netflix’s One Piece live-action series has a new trailer too.
This isn’t our first look at One Piece, but it’s a longer one this time, clocking in at about three minutes. Netflix’s Tudum site has more details on the production, but for now, you can just press play and wait for the premiere of the eight-episode series on August 31st.
TODAY, 1:30 AM UTCSDCC 2023: Say hello to season two of Invincible before it debuts on November 3rd.
Amazon Prime Video’s animated superhero series just dropped a teaser trailer for season two at San Diego Comic-Con, and you can watch it right here. When it starts streaming, Prime Video will release the first eight episodes on a weekly basis, then take a midseason break and release the rest in 2024.
If you can’t wait until then, a new Atom Eve episode is available now on Amazon.
From the summary for Invincible S2:
The story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson (voiced by Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age—except his father (J.K. Simmons) is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in Season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear - that he might become his father without even knowing it.
Joining the Season 2 cast are Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Tatiana Maslany, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, Shantel VanSanten, and more.
Jul 21Borderlands is getting an “interactive series.”
The show, called Borderlands EchoVision Live, is being made in partnership with Genvid Entertainment, which is also working on the in-development interactive project in the Silent Hill series. There’s no details on when the show will come out, but you can read the synopsis on Genvid’s website. Fingers crossed that it comes out before the Borderlands movie.
Jul 20
The Borderlands movie comes out next year
The Borderlands movie, which has been officially in some sort of development since 2015, will finally be released on August 9th, 2024, according to a post from the movie’s Twitter account. The film is directed by Eli Roth (who also directed horror movies like Hostel and The Green Inferno) and stars Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, and Jamie Lee Curtis.Read Article >
The Borderlands movie Twitter account didn’t share anything else besides the below image; if you were hoping for a trailer, you’re going to have to keep waiting.