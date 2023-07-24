Skip to main content
Twitter is now X as the little blue bird disappears

Farewell, little blue bird.

By Wes Davis and Tom Warren

Image: Twitter

Twitter is transforming into X, as the site’s former bird logo has now been replaced by an official new X logo. Elon Musk, who owns the transformed social media site, began signaling the change early Sunday morning with a series of tweets, starting with one that said, “and soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

Now X has replaced the Twitter logo on the web version, signaling a change to Musk’s “everything app” that he originally envisioned shortly after purchasing Twitter for $44 billion in November. The X logo will presumably replace the bird logo in mobile versions of the apps once they’re updated. References to Twitter still remain on the main web login prompt, though.

Screenshot of Verge’s Twitter / X profile showing the new logo.
The new X logo on the web version of Twitter.
Screenshot by Jon Porter / The Verge

The X logo itself appears to be based on a glyph from Special Alphabets 4. Twitter replaced the logo after Musk requested for people to post logo submissions and that “if a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow.” Musk then pinned a tweet featuring a video created by a Twitter user named Sawyer Merritt and changed his own profile photo to the new X logo. Musk did note that the new X logo is an “interim” one, so it could be replaced at a later stage.

Twitter employees were reportedly informed of the change with an email that closed with a statement that it would be the last Musk email to come from the Twitter.com domain.

Update, July 24th 6:30AM ET: Article updated to note the potential origins of the X logo.

