Nanoleaf is offering a sizable savings on its slick, blacked-out light panels. The Nanoleaf Shapes Ultra Black Triangles Smarter Kit with nine panels is selling for $165 ($54.99 off) when you use code NANO25FB at checkout on Nanoleaf’s site. The limited-edition panels were first released a little over a year ago to commemorate Nanoleaf’s 10th birthday. I don’t know if they’re still really “limited,” as they remain easy to buy even after Nanoleaf has turned 11, but either way, the black triangles are especially cool-looking since they show their all-black base when turned off. Most other Nanoleaf panels are entirely white when switched off, so the black offers a sleek contrast with brighter walls or can blend into darker rooms.

Of course, when turned on, it’s all about bright and flashy RGB smart lighting that can be customized in myriad ways or synced with colors on your monitor — which is why Nanoleaf’s lights are quite popular with gamers and streamers who want a showy, battlestation-esque space.

The Logitech StreamCam Plus webcam is on sale for $69.98 (about $100 off) at GameStop (if you prefer free shipping, you may be able to get a price match at Best Buy). The 1080p / 60fps webcam produces some high-quality video for web conferencing or streaming, especially if you have good lighting. The Logitech software that accompanies it also allows you a fair amount of manual control to get the picture looking the way you prefer. And in addition to the solid video quality, the StreamCam has dual mics that sound pretty good — quite handy if you want to keep your setup simple (or be a little lazy).

The Plus version of the StreamCam comes with a tabletop tripod, though it still has the standard monitor mount for sitting atop your screen in vertical or horizontal orientation. However, like the standard StreamCam, the USB-C cable is built into the webcam itself, which is not ideal if the wire gets frayed or beat up over the years.

The OnePlus 11 5G may be out, and there are already leaks of a OnePlus 12 smartphone, but if you don’t mind opting for a slightly older model, the OnePlus 10T from 2022 is selling for a very good price right now. You can get the OnePlus 10T with expanded 16GB of RAM and 256GB storage for $499.99 ($200 off) at Amazon — a new low. This is around the discounted price that the base model used to drop down to, but now, you’re getting more RAM and storage for a much more modest price.

The OnePlus 10T uses the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU that was the flagship for Android phones in 2022, has a 6.7-inch OLED 1080p screen with 120Hz refresh rate, and offers superfast 125W wired charging. On the downside, there’s no wireless charging, and you’d likely be left with two years of Android OS updates now that the phone is around a year old. The newer Google Pixel 7A offers great competition for this same $499 price, though the OnePlus may still be a good fit if you want a big screen and fast performance at an affordable price.

