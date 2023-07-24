Bing Chat is now available in Google Chrome and Safari

Watch out Bard — Bing’s AI chatbot is now available in Google Chrome and Safari. As first spotted by Windows Latest (via 9to5Google), you can now access the chatbot from Bing.com in both browsers.

There are some limitations to using Bing Chat on Chrome and Safari, though. For one, you can only type 2,000-word prompts, as opposed to the 4,000-word limit that you get when using Bing Chat on Edge. Your conversation with the chatbot will also reset after five turns instead of 30, and you’ll see some annoying pop-ups that prompt you to download Edge.

You’ll still get prompted to download Edge. Screenshot by Emma Roth / The Verge

In addition to a wider rollout across different browsers, Microsoft has introduced dark mode for Bing Chat, too. You can swap over to dark mode by selecting the hamburger menu in the top-right corner of Bing Chat, and then hitting Appearance > Dark or System Default. It doesn’t seem like this has been fully rolled out though. While some of my colleagues are seeing this option, it’s still not available for me.

Until now, Microsoft only made its chatbot available on Edge, which was pretty inconvenient if you wanted to access the tool on other browsers. And while you can use Google’s Bard chatbot on browsers other than Chrome, you’ll see prompts to compare your answers to Bing when using Bard on Edge.