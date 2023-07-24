Microsoft has created a pizza-scented Xbox controller

I’m fairly sure most Xbox controllers give off a bit of a sweaty pong after hours of gaming, but Microsoft has now created one that’s supposed to smell like pizza from the get-go. The “world’s first ever pizza-scented controller” is part of a marketing effort for the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie.

Microsoft has designed custom TMNT Xbox controllers that have a scent diffuser strapped to the back in the shape of a slice of pizza. There are four variations in total, and thankfully, they’re just part of a sweepstakes giveaway, so we won’t be seeing or sniffing these controllers everywhere. If you want to try and win a pizza-scented controller, you’ll need to enter by retweeting a post on the Xbox Game Pass Twitter (or X) account. All the details for this Xbox giveaway are right here.