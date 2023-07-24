Skip to main content
Microsoft has created a pizza-scented Xbox controller

It’s part of a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles marketing campaign.

By Tom Warren, a senior editor covering Microsoft, PC gaming, console, and tech. He founded WinRumors, a site dedicated to Microsoft news, before joining The Verge in 2012.

The pizza-scented Xbox controller
Image: Microsoft

I’m fairly sure most Xbox controllers give off a bit of a sweaty pong after hours of gaming, but Microsoft has now created one that’s supposed to smell like pizza from the get-go. The “world’s first ever pizza-scented controller” is part of a marketing effort for the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie.

Microsoft has designed custom TMNT Xbox controllers that have a scent diffuser strapped to the back in the shape of a slice of pizza. There are four variations in total, and thankfully, they’re just part of a sweepstakes giveaway, so we won’t be seeing or sniffing these controllers everywhere. If you want to try and win a pizza-scented controller, you’ll need to enter by retweeting a post on the Xbox Game Pass Twitter (or X) account. All the details for this Xbox giveaway are right here.

The custom pizza-scented Xbox controllers.
Image: Microsoft

Microsoft regularly creates custom variants of its Xbox consoles or controllers for giveaways. In the past, we’ve seen a custom Jordan-branded Xbox One X and an Xbox One that makes the Taco Bell “bong” noise. Sometimes you can even buy limited-edition custom-branded Xbox consoles.

If you’re disappointed you can’t buy these, you can always buy a candle to make your living room smell like Call of Duty, Persona 5, or even the wonderful odor of touching grass.

