Mortal Kombat 1 adds Omni-Man, Peacemaker, and Homelander to roster

In a video released late last week, NetherRealm Studios confirmed the characters would be part of the game’s Kombat Pack DLC. The DLC also includes Mortal Kombat natives Quan Chi, Ermac, and Takeda.

During an interview with Mortal Kombat kreator Ed Boon at San Diego Comic-Con, J.K. Simmons was confirmed to be the voice of Omni-Man for Mortal Kombat, but it doesn’t seem like either Antony Starr or John Cena will be reprising their roles for Homelander or Peacemaker, respectively.

NetherRealm is well known for pulling in characters from outside the Mortal Kombat universe, making it the ideal game for crossover fanfiction writers. And since the studio is owned by Warner Bros. and developed the Injustice series as well as Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe, kameos (sorry, it’s a rule, remember) from DC / Warner Bros. characters make sense. Past Mortal Kombats have featured fighters with a penchant for excessively gruesome violence like the Terminator, RoboCop, Freddy Krueger, Spawn, and the Joker, so Homelander and the boys (heh) will fit right in. Homelander, in particular, seems to be having his video game moment, as the character was also introduced as an operator in Call of Duty 2 and Warzone.

Elsewhere in Outworld, Mortal Kombat’s regular roster is expanding with the return of Li Mei, Tanya, and Baraka, with Goro and Darrius set to appear as Kameo fighters.