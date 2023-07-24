Netflix’s new mobile tab could make it easier to find things to watch

Netflix is introducing a new tab in its mobile apps that could make it easier to actually find something you want to watch, according to a blog post from the company. The new tab, called “My Netflix,” will be available on iOS beginning Monday and starts rolling out on Android in early August.

Basically, it sounds like My Netflix will surface titles you’ve shown some sort of interest in as a way to help you make a decision about what to watch. The My Netflix tab will show you things like titles you’ve downloaded, have recently watched, are halfway through, have saved to My List, and have given a thumbs-up to, as well as trailers you’ve watched.

“Keep in mind that the more you interact with and tell Netflix what you like, such as saving more action-thrillers like Extraction 2 to My List or giving a thumbs up to every season of Bridgerton, the more you’ll see on the My Netflix tab,” Netflix writes.

Look for the new tab in the bottom-right corner on iOS. Image: Netflix

While it sounds like a handy new tab to have across all of the places where you use Netflix, it’s only on the mobile apps to start. I asked Netflix if it’s coming to the company’s web and TV apps. That’s “something we’re exploring, but no exact timeframe yet,” Netflix spokesperson MoMo Zhou tells The Verge.