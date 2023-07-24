The Boys spinoff Gen V looks like a bloody bacchanal in new trailer

Amazon’s live-action adaptation of The Boys has always been a uniquely blood-filled superhero series, and the same has seemed to be true of Gen V — the streamer’s upcoming spinoff show focused on college-aged superheroes training for the big leagues. But unlike the thick, red liquid pouring out of The Boys — which has always felt like an excessively gorey detail meant to emphasize how violent the world Vought International runs really is — Gen V’s blood seems to serve an interesting purpose judging from a new trailer.

Gen V focuses on the lives of a number of students matriculating at Godolkin University School of Crimefighting — Vought’s school for people gifted superpowers after being exposed to Compound V. Like many of the kids at Godolkin, Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) dreams of one day becoming a world-renowned superhero and shows up having little idea of just how corrupt all Vought-sponsored enterprises are once you really start to dig into them.

At first, it’s easy for Marie to get the sense that Godolkin might be good for her in the same way that it seems to be good for mass-manipulator Emma Meyer (Lizze Broadway), shapeshifter Jordan (Derek Luh and London Thor), and empath Cate Dunlap (Maddie Phillips). But once popular ferrokinetic Andre Anderson (Chance Perdomo) invites Marie into his social circle and the life of drug-fueled partying that comes with it, she starts to realize what a dangerous situation she’s in — one where her power to manipulate blood will probably come in handy.