Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Google Docs can now automatically add line numbers

Google Docs can now automatically add line numbers

/

You can now add line numbers to an entire document, a page, or a specific section.

By Emma Roth, a news writer who covers the streaming wars, consumer tech, crypto, social media, and much more. Previously, she was a writer and editor at MUO.

Share this story

An image showing the Google Docs logo on a yellow background
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Google Docs now lets you add line numbers to documents. With this feature, Google can automatically assign numbers to each line, which you can then configure to span an entire document, a page, or a certain section.

Line numbers are often used by legal professionals to make it easier to point to specific pieces of a document. To enable line numbers in Docs, make sure your document is set to paged mode by heading to File > Page setup and choosing Pages. You can then head to Tools > Line numbers > Show line numbers to add numbered lines. Google says the numbers will show up on printed documents, too.

Image: Google

This update should save people from the hassle of installing third-party extensions or creating tables just to insert line numbers in Docs. Microsoft Word has also supported numbered lines for quite some time now, so it’s about time that Google got on board.

Aside from line numbers, Google has added a number of small but useful features to Docs as of late, including an easier way to add alt text and the ability to view non-printing characters.

More from Google