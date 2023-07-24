Google Docs can now automatically add line numbers

Google Docs now lets you add line numbers to documents. With this feature, Google can automatically assign numbers to each line, which you can then configure to span an entire document, a page, or a certain section.

Line numbers are often used by legal professionals to make it easier to point to specific pieces of a document. To enable line numbers in Docs, make sure your document is set to paged mode by heading to File > Page setup and choosing Pages. You can then head to Tools > Line numbers > Show line numbers to add numbered lines. Google says the numbers will show up on printed documents, too.

Image: Google

This update should save people from the hassle of installing third-party extensions or creating tables just to insert line numbers in Docs. Microsoft Word has also supported numbered lines for quite some time now, so it’s about time that Google got on board.