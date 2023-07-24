Apple is taking applications for Vision Pro developer kits

Apple announced that developers can now apply to get a Vision Pro headset on the company’s website.

In addition to the Vision Pro headset, the dev kit also includes help setting up the device, code-level support requests, and “check-ins” with Apple experts about designing and developing an app for visionOS.

The company will prioritize applicants who are creating an app that “takes advantage of visionOS features and capabilities” — so, possibly not the folks at Netflix, which is reportedly planning to offer an unmodified iPad app on the Vision Pro at launch.

To apply, Apply says you must be an Account Holder in the Apple Developer Program, where you can then specify your team’s development skills and existing apps. Apple mentions that the developer kits need to be returned upon request, which could be for a multitude of reasons. As we saw with the specialized Mac minis Apple provided ahead of the M1 launch, it might just choose to recall all pre-production hardware once the headset actually launches.

Apple is also holding Vision Pro developer labs in Cupertino, London, Munich, Shanghai, Singapore, and Tokyo, which you can apply to on Apple’s website. It has also released a compatibility checklist that should help developers ensure their app is ready for visionOS.

Apple is trying to make it easy to bring iOS and iPadOS apps to the Vision Pro headset, as it will automatically port over apps without developers having to change anything. However, developers are free to refine their apps for visionOS, as well as create new ones. The Apple Vision Pro will start at $3,499 and is set for release early next year in the US.