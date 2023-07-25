Elgato’s Stream Deck XL has dropped to its best price of the year

If you’re looking for a way to streamline your workflow, the Elgato Stream Deck XL is a handy little tool that’ll help you do just that. It’s normally $249.99, but right now, you can buy it on sale for $199.99 ($50 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. That’s the best price we’ve seen on the device all year and only $10 shy of its all-time low.

We here at The Verge are big fans of Stream Decks, which are essentially gadgets with LCD keys you can program to quickly perform a range of tasks with just a click of a button. That includes everything from updating Slack statuses and launching Spotify playlists to even controlling other smart home devices. Unlike other Stream Decks, however, this one comes with 32 customizable macro buttons so you can create even more shortcuts.

If you’re looking to add a pop of color to your home or simply brighten things up, this Philips Hue smart bulb kit deal will help you do so. Right now, you can buy a full Philips Hue E26 starter kit for $89.99 ($30 off) from Amazon and Best Buy. Along with two A19 white and color ambiance bulbs, the kit includes a Hue Bridge.

The kit’s color-changing smart bulbs offer 800 lumens of brightness and radiate over 16 million colors of light. They’re also conveniently compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can control them with your voice. Plus, the kit’s included Hue Bridge lets you set lighting routines as well as connect up to 50 lights.

If you’re flying out soon for summer vacation, you might want to pick up a pair of the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones so you can enjoy your in-flight entertainment in peace. These are our favorite pair of noise-canceling headphones for travel and are currently on sale for $279 ($50 off) at Amazon, Bose, and Best Buy. That’s not as steep of a discount as the $199 all-time low we saw during Amazon Prime Day, but it’s still a decent one.

There are a lot of reasons we recommend these over-ear headphones for travel. The QC45 feature an exceptionally comfortable design, so you can wear them during long flights without suffering from ear fatigue. They’re also capable of lasting a full day on a single charge, and you can quickly recharge them thanks to USB-C support. Plus, along with terrific noise cancellation and sound quality, you can also customize EQ.

Speaking of travel, if you’d like a charger you can easily pack and carry while on the go, Anker’s 511 Charger is on sale for $11.99 ($8 off) in all colors at Amazon. You can also buy it direct from Anker with promo code WS7DCF16TX.

The USB-C charger is capable of delivering 20 watts of power to smartphones but also other electronics, including tablets, earbuds, and even handheld consoles like the Nintendo Switch. The wall charger’s also exceptionally small, so you’ll have no trouble slipping it into your purse, pocket, or whatever else you prefer.