Samsung’s new phone announcements are expected tomorrow, July 26th, at 7AM ET during its next Unpacked event, so that means today’s the last chance to net $50 of preorder credit by making a free reservation.

While Samsung may be keeping the full details of its Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 folding phones under wraps, the reservation promo it typically runs is like a nudge, nudge, wink, wink, “yeah, you know what’s coming” discount for its most loyal early adopters as a treat. The way it works is simple: you submit a no-obligation reservation on Samsung’s site by entering your name, email address, and phone number, and you’ll receive a $50 credit to use on a preorder of the Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, or other new qualifying devices Samsung announces tomorrow.

So the deal may extend to a potential Galaxy Watch 6 or new Galaxy tablet, in addition to the expected foldables. It’s probably worth putting in a reservation if you find yourself even remotely interested in whatever Samsung may be announcing, as you don’t have to pay anything aside from that basic info.

The worst-case scenario here is that you don’t like what Samsung is offering and don’t spend any of your money, but the best-case scenario is that you like what’s on offer enough to be first in line with a preorder and save a little off the top. In the past, Samsung has limited the reservation credit to only working on added accessories made with the purchase, but this time around, you’re trimming a little off the top of its fancy new gadgets.