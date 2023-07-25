Skip to main content
It’s the last day to get a $50 credit when reserving a Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Z Fold 5

Samsung really wants your name, phone number, and email. And it’s willing to give you $50 of credit on an upcoming preorder to get it.

By Antonio G. Di Benedetto, a writer covering tech deals and The Verge’s Deals newsletter, buying guides, and gift guides. Previously, he spent 15 years in the photography industry.

Samsung’s logo set in the middle of red, black, white, and yellow ovals.
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Samsung’s new phone announcements are expected tomorrow, July 26th, at 7AM ET during its next Unpacked event, so that means today’s the last chance to net $50 of preorder credit by making a free reservation.

While Samsung may be keeping the full details of its Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 folding phones under wraps, the reservation promo it typically runs is like a nudge, nudge, wink, wink, “yeah, you know what’s coming” discount for its most loyal early adopters as a treat. The way it works is simple: you submit a no-obligation reservation on Samsung’s site by entering your name, email address, and phone number, and you’ll receive a $50 credit to use on a preorder of the Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, or other new qualifying devices Samsung announces tomorrow.

So the deal may extend to a potential Galaxy Watch 6 or new Galaxy tablet, in addition to the expected foldables. It’s probably worth putting in a reservation if you find yourself even remotely interested in whatever Samsung may be announcing, as you don’t have to pay anything aside from that basic info.

The worst-case scenario here is that you don’t like what Samsung is offering and don’t spend any of your money, but the best-case scenario is that you like what’s on offer enough to be first in line with a preorder and save a little off the top. In the past, Samsung has limited the reservation credit to only working on added accessories made with the purchase, but this time around, you’re trimming a little off the top of its fancy new gadgets.

Be sure to keep up with all of our coverage to see what Samsung’s got cooking tomorrow.

