Check out 13 minutes of Armored Core VI gameplay

As the Fires of Rubicon heat up, FromSoftware has released an in-depth look at Armored Core VI’s gameplay. The roughly 13-minute presentation covered everything from armored core movement capabilities and customization options to the kinds of enemies you’ll face as the mercenary 621.

Check it out.

From the story trailer that was released last week, we know that, in AC6, you’ll take up the mantle of 621, a bioengineered human whose only purpose is to pilot mechs under the guidance of your handler, Walter. We also know that you’ll be fighting for control of the mysterious but volatile resource coral, native to only one planet in the galaxy: Rubicon.

In Armored Core VI, your mechs are heavy, but they can move. It’s really fascinating to see how FromSoftware designed these mechs to convey the heft associated with a million-ton walking metal war machine that can also flip and flit about the battlefield as though its insides are nothing but hollow bird bones. From the trailer, you’ll use those maneuvering capabilities to traverse “huge, multi-layered stages” that encompass all sorts of environments, from gargantuan industrial plants to sandstorm-swept deserts and frozen mountain ranges.

Each core has four weapons, one for each arm and shoulder, and the garage will allow you to customize each part to suit your play style. There are projectile weapons, energy swords, missile launchers, shields, and more. You can also modify your head unit and your chest, or “core,” unit to give your mech the look you want.

In combat, Armored Core VI doesn’t look like it’ll rely too much on the precise dodging and attacking mechanics of its Soulsborne siblings. But it also doesn’t seem like you’ll be able to just spam missiles either. Each enemy will be vulnerable to a specific kind of damage, and using that damage enough will stagger your enemy, briefly incapacitating them and making them susceptible to an all-out attack.

In one neat bit from the trailer, 621 has to take down a massive mobile platform, dismantling it piece by piece. The trailer didn’t spoil too much of the fight, but the sheer size and scale of the battle reminds me of that huge mecha boss fight at the beginning of Nier: Automata.