Three new Starfield animated shorts offer more glimpses of Bethesda’s new universe

Starfield will be released in just over a month, and on Tuesday, developer Bethesda Game Studios released three animated shorts as part of a new anthology series called Starfield: The Settled Systems.
In the shorts, you’ll get a glimpse of three of the game’s big cities. “Follow a delivery pilot in New Atlantis seeking the exciting life of the elite; a stranded orphan looking for a way out of Akila City; and two street rats struggling to survive in the underbelly of Neon,” the studio wrote in a press email.
If you’re at all excited for the game, I’d recommend taking the time to watch each of the shorts. They’re all less than three minutes, gorgeous in motion, and offer an intriguing taste of the Starfield universe. Here are the links for Supra Et Ultra (about the pilot), Where Hope is Built (about the orphan), and The Hand that Feeds (about the street rats).
Starfield is scheduled to release on September 6th on Xbox and PC, though you can play it a few days early if you preorder the Premium Edition or Constellation Edition. If you want to see more about the game after watching these shorts, Microsoft and Bethesda shared a 45-minute deep dive into the game in June.