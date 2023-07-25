Skip to main content
ChatGPT for Android is now available

After the iOS version launched in May, OpenAI has released a dedicated ChatGPT app for Android users in four countries.

By Richard Lawler, a senior editor following news across tech, culture, policy, and entertainment. He joined The Verge in 2021 after several years covering news at Engadget.

The ChatGPT for Android app is now available in the Google Play Store, launching a few months after the free iOS app brought the chatbot to iPhones and iPads. According to a company tweet, it’s available first in the US, India, Bangladesh, and Brazil, with other countries set to follow later, mimicking the staged rollout we saw for the iOS version.

As we noted last week, the launch of an Android app is coming after Sensor Tower and Similarweb data showed drops in web traffic and app installations for June.

ChatGPT had been the poster child for explosive success until Threads launched, and it’s unclear whether the hype will continue or if it has found a plateau.

OpenAI’s GPT-4 model also powers the Bing AI chatbot, which has been available on Android for several months, while Google’s Bard AI relies on a web interface only instead of a dedicated app. While many tech companies are rolling out AI-powered tools for mobile apps, so far, Apple hasn’t launched a chatbot of its own, but a recent report from Bloomberg said the company is already testing one internally.

