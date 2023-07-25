Elon Musk just changed Twitter’s logo again — sort of

After replacing Twitter’s little blue bird with an X logo, Elon Musk is now changing it again — well, kind of. In a video Musk reposted from @DogeDesigner, Musk shows off a version of the logo with slightly thicker lines. You can see the differences between the two in the image embedded above.

The new version of the logo has already made its way to Twitter’s homepage, and Musk has changed his profile picture to match. We’re still not seeing the X branding anywhere on Twitter’s mobile app, however.

While the new logo is only slightly different, it looks closer to the design included in a follow-up tweet from Twitter user Sawyer Merritt, who Musk got the new logo from over the weekend.

On Sunday, Musk announced that he is rebranding Twitter to “X” and said if someone submitted a “good enough” logo that night, he would make it go live the next day. Musk later pinned a tweet from Merritt containing a video of the X logo, which appeared on the site shortly after.