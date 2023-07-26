Oh my god, WD-40 is now available in a Tide pen

This is it, friends — finally, a precision lubricant you can take anywhere. No pressurized overspray. $12.75 on Amazon for a pack of three. Where has this been all my life?

(Answer: it already technically existed — but was marketed as a wacky household cleaner to remove stickers and crayon by the likes of As Seen On TV.)

Anyhow, I really don’t think you need me to explain a pen that delivers WD-40 exactly like a Tide To Go pen delivers stain remover any further, right?

But just in case, here is a video for all you next-level pros:

And some handy illustrations so you can see how it works.