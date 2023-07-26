Skip to main content
Oh my god, WD-40 is now available in a Tide pen

That’s it. That’s the product.

By Sean Hollister, a senior editor and founding member of The Verge who covers gadgets, games, and toys. He spent 15 years editing the likes of CNET, Gizmodo, and Engadget.

comparing the packages of Tide To Go and the new WD-40 Precision Pen, which look like the same idea
They did it.
Crude juxtaposition by Sean Hollister / The Verge

This is it, friends — finally, a precision lubricant you can take anywhere. No pressurized overspray. $12.75 on Amazon for a pack of three. Where has this been all my life?

(Answer: it already technically existed — but was marketed as a wacky household cleaner to remove stickers and crayon by the likes of As Seen On TV.)

Anyhow, I really don’t think you need me to explain a pen that delivers WD-40 exactly like a Tide To Go pen delivers stain remover any further, right?

But just in case, here is a video for all you next-level pros:

And some handy illustrations so you can see how it works.

Do NOT apply directly to forehead. Good thinking; wrong product.

