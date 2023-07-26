The Futurama crew touches down in Fortnite

Planet Express, meet battle royale. As was teased yesterday, a collaboration between Futurama and Fortnite kicked off today, which mostly involves three characters from the show being available in the item shop. You can now fight your way through the game as Fry, Leela, or Bender, and the Planet Express ship is also available as a glider. Also in the shop: an emote that lets you shuffle like Dr. Zoidberg. Curiously, there is no emote related to the show’s most famous meme.