For example, the 55-inch Samsung Frame TV is $1,087.99 ($412 off), and the 65-inch model is $1,397.99 ($602 off). The latter is a great size for many people looking to go big, but if you want a gargantuan Frame, you can also get the 85-inch version for $2,697.99 (about $1,600 off).

While The Frame may not be an OLED panel or have the lowest latency and VRR for gaming, it’s a lovely 4K-capable LED TV with a matte screen that makes its standby art display mode look exceptional. You can even customize its borders with optional bezels to best match your interior design — but it’s not all about cosmetics, as it’s still a quality screen with 120Hz refresh and HDMI 2.1 support.

Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe is selling for $84.96 ($15 off) at Amazon when you click the on-page coupon. If you own a MagSafe-compatible iPhone and a pair of Qi wireless charging earbuds, Belkin’s little two-in-one stand is a great device for charging at home — whether around your house, at your desk, or by your bed. The MagSafe pad charges your phone at the faster 15W rate, with the exception of the iPhone 12 / 13 Minis, which top out at 7.5W, and the magnets are strong enough to mount it in portrait or landscape position. That means it’s perfectly poised for when StandBy mode on the iPhone launches with iOS 17.

If you need an affordable desktop computer, it’s really hard to justify anything but the 2023 Mac Mini. Apple’s latest Mac Mini normally starts at $599 with an M2 processor, but right now, both Best Buy and B&H Photo are selling it for $499 ($100 off). This base configuration has 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, making it a whole lot like the specs of the M2 MacBook Air — but in desktop form and with a more affordable price (as long as you have your own monitor, mouse, and keyboard). It’s more than capable of everyday tasks, getting work done with software like Microsoft Excel, and general internet browsing / multitasking.

Though, if you think the M2 isn’t powerful enough for you, B&H Photo is also selling the faster M2 Pro version with 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM for $1,199 (also $100 off). This model of Mac Mini is like a mini Mac Studio, as it’s well equipped for creative workflows like Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, and Premiere.

More deals, mate