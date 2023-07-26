Samsung’s Unpacked presentation may have brought new announcements of Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 phones, new smartwatches, and some new tablets, but one of the best Samsung deals right now is on its wall art-inspired The Frame TV from last year. Woot is currently offering a variety of Samsung Frame TV models — ranging from 32 inches to 85 inches — for exceptional prices.
For example, the 55-inch Samsung Frame TV is $1,087.99 ($412 off), and the 65-inch model is $1,397.99 ($602 off). The latter is a great size for many people looking to go big, but if you want a gargantuan Frame, you can also get the 85-inch version for $2,697.99 (about $1,600 off).
While The Frame may not be an OLED panel or have the lowest latency and VRR for gaming, it’s a lovely 4K-capable LED TV with a matte screen that makes its standby art display mode look exceptional. You can even customize its borders with optional bezels to best match your interior design — but it’s not all about cosmetics, as it’s still a quality screen with 120Hz refresh and HDMI 2.1 support.
2022 Samsung The Frame TV (65-inch)
The 2022 model of Samsung’s art-inspired 4K TV retains the same QLED display as its predecessor but uses an anti-glare matte display, which provides artwork and photos with qualities that resemble an actual canvas.
Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe is selling for $84.96 ($15 off) at Amazon when you click the on-page coupon. If you own a MagSafe-compatible iPhone and a pair of Qi wireless charging earbuds, Belkin’s little two-in-one stand is a great device for charging at home — whether around your house, at your desk, or by your bed. The MagSafe pad charges your phone at the faster 15W rate, with the exception of the iPhone 12 / 13 Minis, which top out at 7.5W, and the magnets are strong enough to mount it in portrait or landscape position. That means it’s perfectly poised for when StandBy mode on the iPhone launches with iOS 17.
Belkin’s 2-in-1 charging stand achieves 15W MagSafe wireless iPhone charging speeds. It can also juice up a pair of AirPods on its base.
If you need an affordable desktop computer, it’s really hard to justify anything but the 2023 Mac Mini. Apple’s latest Mac Mini normally starts at $599 with an M2 processor, but right now, both Best Buy and B&H Photo are selling it for $499 ($100 off). This base configuration has 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, making it a whole lot like the specs of the M2 MacBook Air — but in desktop form and with a more affordable price (as long as you have your own monitor, mouse, and keyboard). It’s more than capable of everyday tasks, getting work done with software like Microsoft Excel, and general internet browsing / multitasking.
Though, if you think the M2 isn’t powerful enough for you, B&H Photo is also selling the faster M2 Pro version with 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM for $1,199 (also $100 off). This model of Mac Mini is like a mini Mac Studio, as it’s well equipped for creative workflows like Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, and Premiere.
Mac Mini (2023)
The revised Mac Mini for 2023 starts at $599 for an M2-powered model with an eight-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. The Mini can also be had with the M2 Pro chip, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and more robust port selection for $1,299.
More deals, mate
- Amazon has both the Apple Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad on sale, which you don’t see very frequently. The white Magic Mouse is on sale for $67.99 ($12 off) while the white Magic Trackpad is $114.99 ($14 off). Both are also available in black but for a bit more money. And yes, the Magic Mouse still charges very stupidly, but the Trackpad has a Lightning port in a logical spot that allows you to use it while charging.
- PowerA’s MOGA gaming clip for the latest Xbox controllers is on sale for $14.97 ($15 off) at Amazon. The compact clip clamps down on your phone for easy mounting and use with game streaming / remote play services, and it packs a 1,500mAh battery to recharge a bit as you play.
- If you’re contemplating a cellular-equipped Apple Watch and don’t mind going with a last-gen model, you can get the Apple Watch Series 7 in stainless steel for $299 ($400 off its original price) for a 41mm version or $329 ($420 off its original price) for a larger 45mm case. The Series 7 may be older, but it’s not all that different from the newer Series 8 — save for some features like Crash Detection and cycle tracking. But by opting for the older model, you’re getting a higher-quality stainless steel watch for, frankly, a steal.