Everything announced at Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 event

Samsung has just finished up its second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year, where it revealed a whole bunch of updates across its line of folding phones, Galaxy smartwatches, and tablets.

If you couldn’t watch the event live, we’ve rounded up all the most exciting announcements here.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a larger 3.4-inch cover screen. Photo by Becca Farsace / The Verge

After months of rumors and leaks, Samsung has finally taken the wraps off the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and it comes with some pretty major changes. The first thing you’ll notice about the new device is its much larger 3.4-inch cover display that stretches from the device’s hinge to its dual cameras. Like the one on the Moto Razr Plus, the Flip 5’s cover screen can run full Android apps.

Unlike the previous generation, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 also folds totally flat and ships with an upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The screen on the inside remains unchanged, featuring a 6.7-inch OLED panel. Even with the bigger cover screen, the device will retain the same price as the Z Flip 4: $999.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has the same 7.6-inch inner screen, but it’s brighter. Photo by Becca Farsace / The Verge

Alongside the Z Flip 5, Samsung also showed off the new Galaxy Z Fold 5. While this device doesn’t come with as many major changes as the Z Flip 5, Samsung has still made some improvements.

Similar to the Z Flip 5, the Z Fold 5 also comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and an updated hinge that lets the device fold flat when closed. That means it’s a lot thinner than its predecessor, measuring 13.4mm thick (down from 14.2mm) when it’s closed shut. Other meaningful updates include a brightness boost to its 7.6-inch inner screen, which now sits at 1,750 nits. Despite these minor tweaks, the device still costs a hefty $1,799.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic comes with a handy rotating bezel. Photo by Owen Grove / The Verge

The rumors were true: Samsung has officially revived the physical rotating bezel with its new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The updated watch comes in the same 43mm and 47mm sizes as the last generation (the Watch 4 Classic), along with a stainless steel case.

In addition to the Watch 6 Classic, Samsung showed off the standard Galaxy Watch 6, which the company offers in 40mm and 44mm sizes with an aluminum case. Both watches feature sapphire crystal displays and slightly larger displays. They’ll also ship with the latest Wear OS 4 and One UI 5 skin, which offer updates to sleep tracking, personalized heart rate zones, emergency SOS calling, and more.

The Watch 6 Classic costs $399.99, while the regular Watch 6 is priced at $299.99.

The standard S9 tablet will come with an OLED display for the first time. Image: Samsung

Samsung has a new line of tablets: the Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, and Tab S9 Ultra. For the first time, all three tablets are getting OLED screens, as well as IP68 ratings for dust and water resistance. But aside from those updates and a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, not much is changing here in terms of key features.

The sizes on the trio of tablets remain the same, with the S9 sporting an 11-inch display, the S9 Plus with a 12.4-inch screen, and the Tab S9 Ultra featuring a 14.6-inch display. In terms of pricing, the S9 starts at $799.99, while the Tab S9 Plus is $999.99, and the Ultra is priced at $1,199.99.