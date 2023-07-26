Samsung’s Unpacked event spoiled by major leak

Just hours before Samsung’s latest Unpacked event where the company is expected to announce its latest foldables, wearables, and tablets, leaker Evan Blass has shared a more or less complete look at the company’s forthcoming lineup via his restricted Twitter account. All that’s missing are the official prices.

Blass has published over a dozen images in total, which appear to show Samsung’s promotional webpages for the devices ahead of their official unveiling. The pages show a pair of foldables (the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5), a new Galaxy Watch 6 smartwatch lineup, and a range of Galaxy Tab S9 tablets. There are images aplenty of the new devices, as well as confirmation of key features that have been rumored for months.

The promotional materials emphasize what the bigger cover display is capable of. Image: EVLeaks The Z Flip 5 appears to fold flat this time around. Image: EVLeaks

With the Galaxy Z Flip 5 marketing images, Samsung appears to be emphasizing the size of its cover display, which allows you to do a lot with the phone without having to open it up. The 3.4-inch “Flex Window” apparently supports a full QWERTY keyboard that can be used to reply to messages, and there’s also support for making calls and mobile payments. For reference, the Z Flip 4’s cover display was 1.9 inches in size. The Flip 5 is powered by a 3,700mAh battery, and has a processor based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Both the Z Flip 5 and the new Z Fold 5 apparently have hinges with “a new, durable, double rail design,” and from the images it appears to be able to fold flat this time around.

Meanwhile, the “slimmer” and “lighter” Z Fold 5 has a 7.6-inch main display (the same as the Z Fold 4), which the leaked press materials claim can go up to 1750 nits in brightness this time — a substantial increase over the 1000 nits Samsung said the Z Fold 4 was capable of. It’s 13.4mm thick when folded, weighs 253 grams, and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-based processor with a 4,400mAh battery. There’s mention of “top of the line water resistance,” and stylus support via an S Pen that can be stowed in a case.

S Pen stylus support returns with the Z Fold 5. Image: EVLeaks “Slimmer, lighter and more portable than ever” Image: EVLeaks

In terms of cameras, it seems we’re looking at a traditional trio of rear cameras; a 50-megapixel main, 12-megapixel ultrawide, and 10-megapixel telephoto with a 3x optical zoom. The cover screen’s selfie camera has a resolution of 10 megapixels, while on the internal display there’s an under-display selfie camera with a more diminutive 4-megapixels of resolution.

Over with the Galaxy Watch 6 it seems the rumors of a return for the physically rotating bezel with a new Classic model were accurate. It’s joined by a regular Galaxy Watch 6 for anyone not interested in a mechanical bezel interface. Listed features include support for international roaming, the ability to use the watch as a shutter release with compatible Galaxy smartphones, support for mobile payments via Samsung Wallet, sleep tracking, and support for tracking 90 different workouts.

1 / 8 The many different colors of the Galaxy Watch 6. Image: EVLeaks

Finally there’s the Tab S9 lineup, which consists of the 11-inch S9, the 12.4-inch S9 Plus, and the 14.6-inch S9 Ultra. Samsung is billing the range as its “first water and dust-resistant Galaxy S tablet” with an IP68 rating (enough to withstand complete immersion in water) that also extends to its compatible S Pen stylus.

The Tab S9 looks to be arriving in three sizes. Image: EVLeaks “More durable than ever and water resistant.” Image: EVLeaks The leaked images emphasize the water resistance of the tablets. Image: EVLeaks